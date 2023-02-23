Catholic World News

Vatican advances six causes for beatification

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Dicastery for the Causes of Saints on February 23 issued a decree confirming a miracle attributed to Ven. Elisabetta Martinez (1905—1991), an Italian religious.



The dicastery also confirmed the “heroic virtue” of:

Giuseppe di Sant’Elpidio (1885—1974), an Italian Capuchin priest;

Aloísio Sebastião Boeing (1913-2006), a Brazilian priest;

Margherita Lussana (1852—1935), an Italian religious;

Francisca Ana María Alcover Morell (1912—1954), a Spanish lay woman; and

Albertina Violi Zirondoli (1901—1972), an Italian lay woman.

