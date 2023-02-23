Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy reflects on ‘post-humanism’

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 23 press conference, the Pontifical Academy for Life reported on the results of a three-day conference on “Converging on the person: Emerging Technologies for the Common Good.”



“We are talking about post-humanism, enhanced man, and so on,” explained Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy. Msgr. Renzo Pegorano, the chancellor, said that the conference touched on “the positive contributions to human life and the planet that are coming from converging technologies,” as well as “the the fears, risks and uncertainties that may emerge from a use of technology to the detriment of human well-being.”





