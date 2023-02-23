Catholic World News

Ailing Pope curtails schedule

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis cut back his schedule on Thursday, February 23, because of what the Vatican press office described as a “strong cold.”



The Pontiff participated in two private audiences in the morning, but did not read his prepared statements, instead distributing copies of the text. An audience scheduled for the afternoon was cancelled.

