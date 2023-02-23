Catholic World News

Pope speaks with Orthodox clerics on ecumenism, calls for end to sanctions on Syria

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 23 with priests and monks of the Eastern Orthodox churches, and told them that “as believers we must believe that the more we walk together, the more we will be mysteriously accompanied by Jesus, because unity is a common pilgrimage.”



Observing that some of the Orthodox clerics were from Syria, where people stricken by war now suffer from the aftermath of an earthquake as well, the Pope renewed his call for an end to sanctions that “hinder the urgent and necessary aid to the population.”

