Abortion attitudes in a post-Roe world: findings from the 50-state 2022 American Values Atlas

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to a survey of nearly 23,000 people, 64% of Americans say that abortion should by legal in most or all cases, while 34% say that abortion should be illegal in most or all cases. 62% of white Catholics, 61% of Hispanic Catholics, and 71% of “other Catholics of color” believe abortion should by legal in most or all cases.



At the same time, 46% of Hispanic Catholics and 43% of white Catholics support various abortion limit proposals—as do 44% of all Americans.



“Among Hispanic Catholics, support for legal abortion in all cases nearly doubled, from 16% in March to 26% in June and 27% in August, reaching a peak of 31% in December,” the report added.

