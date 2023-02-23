Catholic World News

Concretely combat ‘scourge’ of hunger, Pope urges faithful of Brazil

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message to the Church in Brazil for its 2023 Campaign for Fraternity. The papal message is currently available in Italian and Portuguese.

