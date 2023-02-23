Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ celebrates Mass for Ukraine

February 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approached, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, celebrated a Mass for Ukraine at the Basilica of Sant’Andrea della Valle in Rome. Bishop Dionisio Lachovicz, OSBM, the Apostolic Exarch of Italy for the faithful of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, concelebrated the Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!