‘The Exorcist Files’ podcast tops the charts

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Due to the ever-increasing de-Christianization of Western society, the rise in occult practices even among Christians, and the poor state of Christian religious formation, the need for deliverance and exorcism ministry has increased dramatically,” said Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross, host of the podcast.



“Since I have worked closely with the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints and served as an exorcist in North America and Europe, the Holy See asked me to undertake a catechesis about the Church’s teaching regarding the demonic, spiritual warfare and exorcism,” he added.

