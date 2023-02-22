Catholic World News

Four female delegates withdraw from German ‘Synodal Path’

February 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Four women who have been participating as delegates in the German bishops’ Synodal Path initiative had dropped out of the effort, citing the attacks on Church teachings and the dangers of schism.

