Follow the Holy Spirit, not internal debates, Pope tells audience

February 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It is the Holy Spirit that gives life to the Church,” Pope Francis told his weekly public audience on February 22. When the Church does not follow the inspiration of the Spirit, he continued, it “closes in on itself, in sterile and exhausting debates, in wearisome polarizations, while the flame of the mission is extinguished.”



Urging the faithful to avoid polemical disputes and conservative-vs.-liberal divisions, the Pope pointed to the Council of Jerusalem. There, he said, the Holy Spirit taught that “every religious tradition is useful if it facilitates the encounter with Jesus.”

