Journalist’s testimony backs former Vatican financial watchdog

February 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Testifying at the Vatican’s financial-misconduct trial, an Italian investigative journalist rejected the claim of Vatican prosecutors that Tommaso Di Ruzza, the former head of the Financial Information Authority, had leaked a copy of a contract for a troubled London real-estate deal.



Emiliano Fittipaldi, who was involved in a previous “Vatileaks” trial, told the tribunal that Di Ruzza did not give him the contract. He said that he obtained a copy of the document from a colleague of another defendant, Raffaele Mincione.



Di Ruzza, who was dismissed from his Vatican post in October 2019, has said that he is confident he will be vindicated by the trial.

