Catholic World News

Papal appeals for Syria and Turkey, Ukraine, New Zealand

February 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus’ love asks us to let ourselves be touched by the situations of those who are in difficulty,” Pope Francis said on February 19. “I think especially of Syria and Turkey, of the very many victims of the earthquake, but also of the daily tragedies of the dear Ukrainian people and the many populations who suffer as a result of war or because of poverty, the lack of freedom or environmental devastation: many peoples.”



“In this regard, I am close to the people of New Zealand, struck in recent days by a devastating cyclone,” he continued. “Brothers and sisters, let us not forget those who suffer, and let our charity be attentive, let it be real charity!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!