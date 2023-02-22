Catholic World News

Bail set at $2M for Bishop O’Connell’s suspected killer

February 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: The man arrested by police in the shooting death of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell of Los Angeles is the husband of the bishop’s housekeeper. Bail has been set at $2 million, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!