Suspect in bishop’s killing is husband of housekeeper

February 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The man arrested by police in the shooting death of Bishop David O’Connell is the husband of the bishop’s housekeeper, police have disclosed.



The suspect, Carlos Medina, was arrested after a confrontation with police. He had reportedly told acquaintances that the bishop owed him money.



His wife, the housekeeper, was said to be cooperating with the police.

