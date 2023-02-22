Catholic World News

North American Synod team concludes week-long writing retreat

February 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As the North American Continental Stage of the Synod on Synodality drew to a close, the North American Synod team, led by bishops from Canada and the US, held a week-long writing retreat.



“Following a week of prayer and discernment, the North American writing team will continue to shape the Final Document for the Continental Stage over the next six weeks and will submit it to the Holy See by March 31,” according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.



The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops also issued a news release on the retreat.

