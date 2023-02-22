Catholic World News

USCCB president responds to persecution of Church in Nicaragua

February 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, responded to “the continuing deterioration of human rights and religious freedom in Nicaragua,” including the stripping of the citizenship of 222 deported political prisoners and the 26-year prison sentence for Bishop Rolando Alvarez.



Archbishop Broglio said he was “proud and grateful that the Catholic community of the United States—from dioceses and local Catholic Charities agencies to Catholic Charities USA and the USCCB—was among those that mobilized quickly to welcome the Nicaraguan exiles.”



“Since 2018 the Nicaraguan regime and its allies have been implementing a policy of severe aggression against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua—including calculated profanations of the Blessed Sacrament as a means of terrorizing the Nicaraguan faithful,” Archbishop Broglio continued. “I join our Holy Father, Pope Francis, in his exhortation to those responsible in Nicaragua, that ‘through an open and sincere dialogue, the basis for a respectful and peaceful coexistence might still be found.’ I also call on the US government and other partners to continue to pursue the release of Bishop Alvarez and the restoration of human rights in Nicaragua.”

