Priest wounded in land-mine blast facing more surgery

February 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Norberto Pozzi, a missionary priest who was seriously injured in a land-mine explosion in the Central African Republic, is being flown to Italy for emergency medical care.



Doctors in Kampala, Uganda, had amputated the priest’s left foot. But as Father Pozzi’s condition did not improve, he is being transported to Bologna, where further amputation is expected.

