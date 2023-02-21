Catholic World News

Bishop Stika asks judge to seal ‘Vos estis’ records

February 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Knoxville [TN] has asked a judge “to shield documents from the public record, as the diocese fights back against a lawsuit which claims that Bishop Rick Stika covered up an allegation of sexual assault against a seminarian, while defaming the seminarian’s alleged victim,” the report begins.

