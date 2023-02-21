Catholic World News

Philly pastor: Pipe bomb not directed at Catholic church, but endangered freight line

February 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police found an 18-inch pipe bomb behind a Catholic parish in Philadelphia.



“I don’t think it was in connection to us,” said Father Edward Kearns. “It was behind us, not on our property, (but) on the other side of the railroad tracks, on Conrail’s property.”

