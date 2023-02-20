Catholic World News

Suspect arrested in LA bishop’s shooting death

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Los Angeles have announced an arrest in connection with the murder of BIshop David O’Connell.



The suspect—who has not yet been identified—was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police in Torrance, California, not far from the bishop’s residence.



Officials said that police when they were called to the bishop’s residence late Saturday night, they found Bishop O’Connell in his bed, dead of a single gunshot wound. There was no sign of forced entry, and neighbors reported no disturbance. No motive has been advanced for the killing.

