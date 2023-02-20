Catholic World News

Investigating bishop has ‘no information’ on Vatican decision not to prosecute Rupnik

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop who investigated abuse complaints against Father Marko Rupnik has disclosed that he does not know why the Vatican declined to pursue a canonical trial for the noted Jesuit.



When asked why the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith did not lift the statute of limitations in the case—as it has frequently done in other abuse cases—Bishop Daniele Libanori, an auxiliary of the Rome diocese, told La Croix: “I don’t have any information to answer your question.”



Bishop Libanori said that he was fully persuaded that the multiple complaints against Father Rupnik were truthful.

