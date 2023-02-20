Catholic World News

Pope encourages ‘tenderness’ in work with the poor

February 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on February 20 with members of the Circle of Saint Peter—a group dedicated to charitable works with the poor in Rome—Pope Francis encouraged them to show “tenderness” toward those they helped, as opposed to sentimentalism. He contrasted their approach with the “culture of indifference and the throwaway culture” around them.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!