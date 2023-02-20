Catholic World News

Franciscan friar expelled from Nicaragua, arrested on return to Italy

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Cosimo Damiano Muratori, OFM, 79, has been expelled from Nicaragua and arrested on his return to his native Italy.



The Franciscan missionary priest “has a pending four-year and six-month sentence for sexual assault in Italy and was arrested by authorities as soon as he landed at Fiumicino airport last February 15,” according to the Order of Friars Minor.



Father Muratori’s arrest raises disturbing questions about why the Franciscan order permitted a priest convicted of sexual assault to remain in active ministry.

