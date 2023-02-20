Catholic World News

Parish business manager sentenced for embezzling nearly $574K

February 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Indianapolis Star

CWN Editor's Note: Marie Carson, 72, has been sentenced to two years in prison for transferring nearly $574,000 from an Indianapolis parish’s bank account to her own account over a 13-year period. Carson has also been ordered to make restitution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!