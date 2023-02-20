Catholic World News

Murder investigation underway into Los Angeles auxiliary bishop’s death

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell of Los Angeles, 69, was found dead in his home on February 18, the victim of a gunshot wound. Born in Ireland and ordained to the priesthood in 1979, he was appointed a Los Angeles auxiliary bishop in 2015.



Mourners gathered outside his home to remember a prelate known for his ministry to the poor and his pro-life advocacy.

