Build up spiritual capital, Pope tells Mexican entrepreneurs

February 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on February 17 with a group of Mexican business executives, Pope Francis lamented: “The culture of our time is infested by individualism and closed-mindedness.”



The Pope spoke of “the consequences of our consciences being numbed by comfort,” and “how wars can bring destruction to all the human family.” Against these evils, he said, “The most important capital we can have is spiritual capital.”

