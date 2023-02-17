Catholic World News

Counteract ‘post-truth’ world, Archbishop Fisher urges

February 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating the opening of a new Australian college, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney spoke of the challenge of seeking and proclaiming the truth in a “post-truth” secular world.

