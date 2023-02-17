Catholic World News

Pope issues Lenten Message

February 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his Lenten Message, released by the Vatican on February 17, Pope Francis, likens the penitential season to the Transfiguration, saying that during Lent “the Lord takes us with him to a place apart.”



In those forty days, the Pope writes, “we are invited to ascend a ‘high mountain’ in the company of Jesus and to live a particular experience of spiritual discipline—ascesis—as God’s holy people.”



The papal message also likens the practice of penance with the experience of the Synod, saying that both “alike have as their goal a transfiguration, both personal and ecclesial.”



The two essential elements of both penance and the Synod, the Pope says, are “to listen to Jesus,” and “not take refuge in a religiosity made up of extraordinary events and dramatic experiences, out of fear of facing reality and its daily struggles, its hardships and contradictions.”

