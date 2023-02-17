Catholic World News

All 5 Colorado Democrats in Congress urge hospital to violate Catholic teaching, sterilize patients

February 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Colorado Sun

CWN Editor's Note: “Every Coloradan, regardless of their zip code, has the right to bodily autonomy and deserves access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care — including permanent birth control measures,” said Reps. Diana DeGette, Yadira Caraveo, Jason Crow, Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen, after Mercy Hospital in Durango decided to adhere to Catholic teaching and stop providing tubal ligations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!