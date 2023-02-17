Catholic World News

$50M shrine honors Blessed Stanley Rother

February 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Stanley Rother, an Oklahoma priest, was martyred in Guatemala in 1981. Archbishop Paul Coakley will dedicate the shrine in Oklahoma City on February 17.

