Catholic World News

Nigeria’s bishops encourage votes for moral candidates

February 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Punch (Nigeria)

CWN Editor's Note: “We encourage all eligible citizens to come out en masse to vote for God-fearing, honest, vibrant, and transparent leaders for a better Nigeria,” the bishops of Africa’s most populous nation said in a statement for the national elections on February 25.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!