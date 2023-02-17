Catholic World News

Former Homiletic & Pastoral Review editor leaves priesthood after abuse allegation

February 17, 2023

Father David Meconi, SJ, who was editor-in-chief of Homiletic & Pastoral Review from 2010 to 2022, has been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor, according to the Jesuits USA Central and Southern (UCS) Province.

In a February 8 statement, the province said that “the estimated timeframe of the abuse was 2015-16.” The province revealed that Meconi was removed from ministry in 2021 and that he left the Society of the Jesus and the priesthood in 2023.

Meconi was a theology professor at St. Louis University and the founding director of the Catholic Studies Center there. “He worked at SLU up until July 2021 when the university said he was placed on leave for matters unrelated to the allegation,” the campus newspaper reported.

