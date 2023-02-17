Catholic World News

‘I am close to you and I pray’: papal support for earthquake victims

February 17, 2023

Pope Francis received the new Turkish ambassador to the Holy See on February 16 and expressed his condolences following the devastating Turkey–Syria earthquake.

“My thoughts and prayers go to the noble Turkish people at this time of such sorrow,” Pope Francis said in a handwritten message in a book presented to the new ambassador, Ufuk Ulutas. “Dear brothers and sisters, I am close to you and I pray. With fraternal affection, Franciscus.”

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, will travel to Turkey and Syria to express the Pope’s closeness to earthquake victims; the Pontiff has sent aid, including thermal shirts and other supplies.

