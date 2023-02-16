Catholic World News

National Archives settles lawsuit brought by pro-life students

February 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: The National Archives Museum has reached agreement with plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by students who had been told to leave the museum because they were wearing clothing with pro-life slogans.



In the consent agreement, the Archives administration acknowledges that visitors are allowed to wear clothing “that display protest language, including political and religious speech.”

