Maine judge sees ‘close’ argument on statute of limitations in abuse cases

February 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Superior Court in Maine has upheld a new state law suspending the statute of limitations in cases involving sexual abuse of children, but acknowledged that lawyers for the Catholic Church had a strong case in challenging the law.



The Church lawyers had said that the retroactive change in the statute of limitations violates due-process rights. The case—challenging a state law that closely resembles statutes in other US states—could be appealed to Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court.

