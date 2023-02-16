Catholic World News

Papal welcome for United Bible Societies

February 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised the “commendable work” of the United Bible Societies, at a February 16 private audience with leaders of the group.



“The nascent Church lives by the Word, proclaims it and, persecuted, flees with it as its only baggage,” the Pope remarked.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

