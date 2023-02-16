Catholic World News

‘The world of work is undergoing a serious crisis,’ Vatican diplomat warns

February 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a UN session on work.



“A renewed ethics of the common good and respect for the inherent and transcendent dignity of every human person are necessary to reshape labor markets in a way that promotes both economic growth and integral human development,” he said. “The recognition that the human person is the measure of the dignity of work should form the basis for policy-making capable of both tackling the structural inequalities of today’s global economy and restoring the authentic meaning of work.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!