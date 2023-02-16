Catholic World News

Registration open for first National Eucharistic Congress in 83 years

February 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on EucharisticCongress.org

CWN Editor's Note: As part of US bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival, the 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place in Indianapolis in July 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!