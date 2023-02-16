Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal editorial slams FBI memo linking Latin Mass to hate groups

February 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The Latin Mass? Maybe that was a threat to the Roman republic, circa 50 A.D., but not to America’s in 2023,” the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board said of a leaked FBI memo that linked the traditional Latin Mass and hate groups. “The intellectual sloppiness—and danger—of the report is its embrace of the false leftist political narrative that religiously inspired support of traditional marriage or pro-life views amount to a rising domestic terror threat.”



“The document’s ‘open source’ reporting comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has spent years branding mainstream conservative groups as ‘hate’ organizations and has no credibility outside progressive circles,” the Journal added. “The FBI gumshoes also point to articles in Salon and The Atlantic, which shows they need to expand their reading lists.”

