Pennsylvania diocese completes bankruptcy reorganization process

February 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As a result of bankruptcy proceedings, the Diocese of Harrisburg and its insurers are establishing an $18.25-million fund to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse.



11 US dioceses are in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings, and 15 more have completed the process, according to a recent report.

