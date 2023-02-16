Catholic World News

Partners in mission: Vatican dicastery promotes ‘co-responsibility’ of clergy, laity

February 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has organized a three-day conference, “Pastors and lay faithful called to walk together” (Italian-language links).



Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec and Cardinal Kevin Farrell (the Dicastery’s prefect) warned against a reductive vision of the laity that limits the lay vocation to assisting in parish and diocesan life. On the other hand, Linda Ghisoni, the Dicastery’s undersecretary, spoke of the importance of “shared processes, including shared decision-making processes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!