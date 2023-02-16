Partners in mission: Vatican dicastery promotes ‘co-responsibility’ of clergy, laity

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has organized a three-day conference, “Pastors and lay faithful called to walk together” (Italian-language links).
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec and Cardinal Kevin Farrell (the Dicastery’s prefect) warned against a reductive vision of the laity that limits the lay vocation to assisting in parish and diocesan life. On the other hand, Linda Ghisoni, the Dicastery’s undersecretary, spoke of the importance of “shared processes, including shared decision-making processes.”
