Catholic World News

Beatification set for entire family killed by Nazis

February 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced a September 10 date for the beatification of an entire Polish family.



Jozef and Wiktoria Ulman were executed, along with their children, by the Nazi regime for hiding a Jewish family in their home in Markowa. The couple and their seven children—one unborn—will be beatified together. The ceremony will take place in Markowa.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!