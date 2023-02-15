Catholic World News

Atlanta airport gets a 24/7 Eucharistic chapel

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On February 12, Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer of Atlanta dedicated a new chapel at the world’s busiest airport. Mass is offered there on Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 PM, and deacons hold Communion services on Thursday and Friday mornings.

