Middle East continental phase of Synod opens in Beirut

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Middle Eastern continental phase of the Synod on Synodality opened in Beirut on February 13. Speakers whose remarks are summarized in this report include Father Khalil Alwan (Secretary General of the Council of Catholic Patriarchs of the East, and coordinator of the Middle East’s continental phase); Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich (the Synod’s relator general); Cardinal Mario Grech (Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops); and Cardinal Bechara Al-Rahi (the Maronite Patriarch).

