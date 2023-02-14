Catholic World News

In-depth look at Vatican takeover of Poor Clare monastery

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Crisis magazine looks into the Vatican takeover of a Poor Clare monastery on Italy’s Amalfi coast—which drew headlines when two nuns refused to leave and were dismissed from religious life.

