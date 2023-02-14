Catholic World News

Pope: Sport can instill discipline and perseverance for spiritual life

February 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks in an address to managers and athletes of the Italian Federation of Modern Pentathlon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!