Bishop Cui Tai: 16 years of arrests and releases; faithful call for an end to illegal detention

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Augustine Cui Tai of Xuanhua is recognized by the Holy See, but not by the Chinese government. The prelate has not been seen for two years.

