Thousands of Myanmar Catholics gather at Marian shrine to plead for peace

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Praying for an end to the Myanmar Civil War, thousands of pilgrims joined Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon at the Marian Shrine of Nyaunglebin, dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes.

