Catholic World News

NY archdiocesan official analyzes abortion and state constitutions

February 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Human Life Review

CWN Editor's Note: Edward Mechmann, Director of Public Policy for the Archdiocese of New York, writes that “13 states constitutionally guarantee abortion, eight explicitly do not. In the remaining 29 states, the question has not yet been decided.”



Mechmann cautioned that “terms like ‘liberty,’ ‘privacy,’ ‘autonomy,’ and ‘equal protection’ can be twisted and bent to mean almost anything if a [state] judge has total discretion to adapt them to contemporary (i.e., his own) values.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!