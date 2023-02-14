Catholic World News

‘Let us not forget’: papal appeal for earthquake victims, Ukraine

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us continue to stay close, with prayer and concrete support, to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his February 12 Angelus address.



“I saw on the television program A Sua Immagine the images of this catastrophe, the pain of these peoples who are suffering as a result of the earthquake,” the Pope continued, referring to an Italian public television show. “Let us pray for them, let us not forget them, let us pray and think about what we can do for them.”



The Pope added, “And let us not forget tormented Ukraine: may the Lord open ways of peace and give those responsible the courage to follow them.”

